Joe “Exotic” — the colorful star of Netflix’s hit documentary series Tiger King — has been moved to a prison medical facility in Texas, according to federal prison records. While prison officials haven’t said why he was moved, Joe Exotic’s husband said on SiriusXM’s Andy Cohen Live that he has been placed in COVID-19 isolation.

Federal prison records show that Joe “Exotic” — real name Joseph Maldonado-Passage — is now at the Forth Worth Federal Medical Center, which is designated for inmates with special medical needs. The Netflix star and former zoo operator was previously incarcerated in a Oklahoma jail following his 2019 convictions in a murder-for-hire scheme.

His husband, Dillon Passage, said on Andy Cohen Live on Wednesday said that they stay in touch and talk “three to five times every day.”

“But since he’s been moved to this new facility, they’re putting him on like a COVID-19 isolation because of the previous jail he was at — there were cases. So I have yet to speak with him since he’s been moved,” Dillon said.

It remains unclear if Joe Exotic, 57, has been diagnosed with COVID-19 or was moved as a precautionary measure.

Joe Exotic is currently serving 22 years in federal jail after being convicted of trying to hire a hitman to murder animal rights activist Carole Baskin who fought with him over the wild animals kept in his private zoos. He was also convicted on multiple counts of animal abuse.

Joe Exotic is currently seeking a pardon from President Donald Trump.

Tiger King has been a word-of-mouth hit for Netflix, which dropped the seven-part documentary on March 20. While the streamer hasn’t released viewership statistics, the show has shown up regularly on Netflix’s daily top 10 lists.

