A man was arrested in Malibu on Thursday for paddleboarding in the ocean alone.

Local authorities claim that he was violating social distancing rules, despite being all alone.

In a Facebook post about the incident, the Lost Hills Sheriff’s Station said that “deputies were flagged down by lifeguards regarding a male adult in the water, disobeying lifeguard orders to exit the water.”

The post continued on to claim that the man “remained in the water paddle boarding for approximately 30-40 minutes. LASD boat was brought in from Marina Del Rey Station, once the Sheriff’s boat arrived on scene, the suspect complied and swam to shore.”

On April 2, 2020, Lost Hills Sheriff’s station deputies were flagged down by lifeguards regarding a male adult in the… Posted by Lost Hills Sheriff’s Station on Thursday, April 2, 2020

The unnamed man was arrested for Disobeying a Lifeguard and Violation of Government Code for not complying with Gov. Gavin Newsom’s Stay-at-Home order. He is now facing up to a $1,000 fine, up to six months in jail — or both.

Earlier this week a surfer in Manhattan Beach was fined $1,000 after ignoring orders to get out of the ocean.

