The public feud between Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) and President Donald Trump escalated when the president accused the Democratic leader for the coronavirus crisis in New York City.

“I’ve known you for many years, but I never knew how bad a senator you are for the state of New York until I became president,” said Trump in a scathing letter sent on Thursday.

Earlier on Thursday Schumer had sent a letter to the president accusing him of absent leadership that has led to an “ugly spectacle” of states vying for medical supplies on the free market.

“Thank you for your Democrat public relations letter and incorrect sound bites, which are wrong in every way,” responded Trump in his statement.

“If you spent less time on your ridiculous impeachment hoax, which went haplessly on forever and ended up going nowhere (except increasing my poll numbers) and instead focused on helping the people of New York, then New York would not have been so completely unprepared for the ‘invisible enemy,'” said the president.

“No wonder [Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.)] and others are thinking about running against you in the primary. If they did, they would likely win,” he added.

“You should have had New York much better prepared than you did, and as Dr. Fauci and Dr. Birx said yesterday, New York was very late in its fight against the virus,” Trump said.

“Fortunately,” he continued, “we have been working with your state and city governments, Governor Andrew Cuomo and Mayor Bill DeBlasio, to get the job done. You have been missing in action, except when it comes to the ‘press.’ While you have stated you don’t like Andrew Cuomo, you ought to start working alongside him for the good of all New Yorkers.”

Schumer responded to the letter on MSNBC, saying that he was “just appalled” by the president’s statement.

New York City has suffered the worst coronavirus outbreak in the United States. Experts believe the high density lifestyle of the city has helped the virus spread faster than in less dense cities.

