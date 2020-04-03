https://www.theepochtimes.com/trump-fires-intelligence-community-inspector-general-michael-atkinson_3297847.html

President Donald Trump has fired Michael Atkinson, the inspector general for the intelligence community (ICIG) who handled the anonymous whistleblower complaint that triggered the House Democratic-led impeachment effort against the president.

In a letter to the Senate intelligence committee on Friday, Trump said that he would remove Atkinson from office “effective 30 days from today.”

“It is extremely important that we promote the economy, efficiency, and effectiveness of Federal programs and activities,” Trump wrote.

“The Inspectors General have a critical role in the achievement of these goals,” he continued.

“As is the case with regard to other positions where I, as President, have the power of appointment, by and with the advice and consent of the Senate, it is vital that I have the fullest confidence in the appointees serving as Inspectors General.”

“That is no longer the case with regard to this Inspector General,” Trump said in the letter, referring to Atkinson.

Trump said he will later nominate another individual to the position.

Atkinson received a complaint from a mysterious whistleblower in August 2019 regarding Trump’s July 25, 2019, telephone conversation with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

In the call, Trump asked Zelensky to investigate claims that a server containing digital copies of former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton’s personal email were being held by unknown person(s) in Ukraine. The whistleblower wasn’t a firsthand witness to the call.

Trump nominated Atkinson, a career government employee, for the ICIG position in November 2017.

“Mr. Atkinson has served as an Acting Deputy Assistant Attorney General and Senior Counsel to the Assistant Attorney General (AAG) of the National Security Division (NSD) of the Department of Justice (DOJ) since 2016,” the White House said in announcing Atkinson’s nomination.

