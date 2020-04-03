https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/mail-voting-trump-election/2020/04/03/id/961352

President Donald Trump on Friday said voting by mail in the November presidential election would be a bad idea.

The coronavirus pandemic threatens the upcoming election and mail voting is the voting method that best preserves social distancing.

“No, because I think a lot of people cheat with mail-in voting. I think people should vote with ID, voter ID. I think voter ID is very important, and the reason they don’t want voter ID is because they intend to cheat,” Trump said during the daily White House briefing on the COVID-19 pandemic.

“It shouldn’t be mail-in voting. It should be you go to a booth and you proudly display yourself. You don’t send it in the mail where people pick it up — all sorts of bad things can happen.”

Trump has long asserted that voter fraud cost him the popular vote in the 2016 election despite the fact that he won more Electoral College votes that Democrat Hillary Clinton to claim victory.

“You should vote at the booth and you should have voter ID,” Trump said Friday.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

