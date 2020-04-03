https://www.wnd.com/2020/04/trump-schumer-never-knew-bad-senator/

President Trump has written a sharp letter to Sen. Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., who spent months and months declaring in a failed political impeachment campaign that the United States needed to get rid of Trump, telling the senator to go and do his job.

The day-long word battle launched when Schumer told the president he must appoint a “czar” with a military background to oversee production of medical equipment and supplies needed to fight the Chinese coronavirus pandemic.

Schumer specifically undermined President Trump’s leadership in his demand, stating, “The existing federal leadership void has left America with an ugly spectacle in which states and cities are literally fending for themselves.”

It didn’t take long for the president to respond. Twitter social media aggregator Twitchy explained: “Well, President Trump does have some nice words for New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo and even New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio in his letter to Sen. Chuck Schumer, saying he’s been working with both state and city governments while Schumer’s been ‘missing in action.’

“Trump kicks off his letter with a bang and doesn’t let up: ‘Thank you for your Democrat public relations letter and incorrect sound bites, which are wrong in every way.'”

The letter:

Trump trashes Schumer in letter to the Senate Minority Leader, released by WH: “I never knew how bad a Senator you are for the state of New York.” pic.twitter.com/8fPips0etG — Jim Acosta (@Acosta) April 2, 2020

Twitchy”s commentary said, “Dude was straight-up DRAGGED and we don’t know about you guys but we needed a smoke after reading it. OOH YEAH. Anyway, safe to say Chuck was not thrilled with the letter … HA HA HA HA HA.”

The letter, in fact, thanked Schumer for his “Democratic public relations letter and incorrect sound bites.”

It noted that a “senior military officer,” Rear Adm. John Polowczyk, already is in charge of acquiring material, and Trump needled Schumer with, “If you remember, my team gave you this information, but for public relations purposes, you choose to ignore it.”

The president suggested the New York senator should have had New York “much better prepared than you did.”

“If you spent less time on your ridiculous impeachment hoax, which went haplessly on forever and ended up going nowhere (except increasing my poll numbers), and instead focused on helping the people of New York, then New York would not have been so completely unprepared for the ‘invisible enemy,'” he wrote.

The president explained he “never knew how bad a senator you are for the state of New York” until he became president.

Schumer responded with a statement that the president was “unserious.”

When I sent Pres. Trump a serious letter on getting critical medical supplies to our frontline fighters, he responded with a petty, unserious letter. To the President: Americans are dying and losing jobs. Businesses are teetering. Stop the pettiness. Be a leader. Do your job. — Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) April 3, 2020

Social media’s comment? “We dunno, Chuck, we read the letter and it seemed pretty d— serious. And spare us, Democrats wasted several days playing games and fighting for partisan funding for things like the Kennedy Center (who then turned around and laid their musicians off despite the funding). Save it.”

An anonymous commenter told Schumer: “He is doing his job. He is being a leader. He’s just not leading us in the direction you want or doing what you order him to. Go back to the senate and work on meaningful legislation (that’s your job).”

