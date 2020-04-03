https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/us-passports-state-department/2020/04/03/id/961286

The U.S. State Department is no longer issuing passports because of the coronavirus outbreak, unless a person has a “qualified life-or-death emergency,” TIME magazine reports.

Although the department already issued an advisory telling Americans to avoid international travel, The State Department is taking additional steps to limit overseas travel. Only those who have “life-or-death emergencies,” for themselves or someone in their immediate family, including serious injury, illness or death, will be issued a passport at this time.

“The Department of State advises U.S. citizens to avoid all international travel at this time due to the global impact of COVID-19. Many areas throughout the world are now experiencing COVID-19 outbreaks and taking action that may limit traveler mobility, including quarantines and border restrictions. Even countries, jurisdictions, or areas where cases have not been reported may restrict travel without notice,” reads a statement on the department’s website.

Anyone applying for a passport for emergency travel must submit proof of the emergency, either a death certificate or a signed statement from a doctor or hospital, as well as evidence of international travel, such as a ticket or flight itinerary.

The State Department also said that routine passport applications and renewal requests that were submitted before March 19 will be processed, but any after March 20 cannot be expedited, and regular service could be delayed due to the outbreak.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

