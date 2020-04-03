https://www.wnd.com/2020/04/venezuelan-warship-shoots-rams-german-cruise-vessel-sinking/

(JERUSALEM POST) A Venezuelan navy ship fired shots at a German-owned cruise ship on March 30 and rammed into the passenger vessel, leading to the sinking of the warship in the Caribbean.

The Iranian regime-allied Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro accused the captain of the RCGS RESOLUTE cruise ship of “terrorism and piracy” and sought to force the ship into a new direction on the high seas. The cruise ship, which had no passengers on board and was sailing under a Portuguese flag, has a reinforced hull that enables it to sail through ice water.

Read the full story ›

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

