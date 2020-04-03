https://www.theblaze.com/news/video-sailors-cheer-for-deposed-navy-captain-who-sounded-alarm-on-covid-19-outbreak

USS Theodore Roosevelt’s sailors erupted in cheers for Capt. Brett Crozier, who was

removed from duty on Thursday after he wrote a letter pleading for help for COVID-19 patients aboard his ship.

What’s a brief history?

In his letter, which was leaked to the media, Crozier revealed that the tight quarters on the ship did not allow for adequate social distancing to ensure the safety of its sailors. He requested to offload the majority of the ship in order to properly clean and sanitize it.

He was let go on Thursday after Navy Secretary Thomas Modly said that Crozier “did not take care” to ensure that the letter did not leak to the public.

“I don’t know who leaked the letter to the media,” Modly said during a briefing on the matter. “That would be something that would violate the principles of good order and discipline, if he were responsible for that. But I don’t know that.”

While the secretary did not rule out disciplinary action, Capt. Crozier will keep his rank and remain in the Navy.

By Thursday, there were at least 114 confirmed cases of COVID-19 on the ship, which is docked in Guam at the time of this writing. At least 5,000 of the ship’s occupants are being tested for coronavirus.

What are the details of his departure?

The moment was caught on video as the sailors cheered for their departed captain as he left the USS Theodore Roosevelt.

As Crozier leaves the ship, a large crowd of officers can be seen and heard cheering, clapping, and chanting “Captain Crozier!”

petition calling for Crozier’s reinstatement has received more than 75,000 signatures.

In the impassioned letter, Crozier wrote, “This will require a political solution but it is the right thing to do. We are not at war. Sailors do not need to die. If we do not act now, we are failing to properly take care of our most trusted asset — our Sailors.”

