Videos from sailors aboard the aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt showed the crew cheering their commander as he walked off his ship after he was fired on Thursday.

The videos showed the crew chanting “Captain Crozier!” as he disembarked.

All hands aboard the TR Shows their support As Captin Brett “Hero” Crozier departs the USS THEODORE ROOSEVELT @CNN @cnnbrk pic.twitter.com/zmyMBaYTAO — Tatyana (@_Tatyv) April 3, 2020

Captain Crozier departs USS Theodore Roosevelt, for the last time. 2000 of the crew gather chanting his name out of respect of him giving his all for us just for him to get burned by our chain of command. This is the real navy @NBCNews @ABC @cnnbrk @CBSNews pic.twitter.com/Ev0gTigMqG — zay (@zferguson16) April 3, 2020

Truly incredible footage from the USS Theodore Roosevelt as Captain Crozier is relieved of duty for speaking out on behalf of his sailors.

**Not my video. I can’t find the original source. I copied it this morning before it disappeared. It’s verified by other videos’ angles.** pic.twitter.com/C6fWVsxhkl — Alderaanian Rose (@AlderaanianR) April 3, 2020

Acting Navy Secretary Thomas Modly fired Capt. Brett Crozier on Thursday after Crozier wrote a detailed memo to his superiors that made its way to the San Francisco Chronicle, which warned that sailors on the ship and off the ship in Guam did not have living conditions in line with Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and Navy guidelines for social distancing.

Modly said Crozier was fired not for raising the concerns, but detailing his concerns in a memo that was emailed over unsecured and unclassified lines and not communicating his concerns to his direct superior, who lived down the hall from him on the ship.

Modly said he had no doubt that Crozier loved his crew and his crew loved him, but the way he communicated his concerns amidst a crisis caused him to lose confidence in Crozier.

