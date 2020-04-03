http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/1GhVdCBqsiU/

A little girl and her grandfather in Nashville, Tennessee, are not allowing the coronavirus pandemic to separate them completely.

Six-year-old Kira Neely adores her grandfather, Marvin, so social distancing guidelines have been tough for her to abide by, according to her mother, Sherrie.

“It’s been a really special relationship because otherwise it would just be the two of us. Having mom and dad next door, it’s been such a wonderful thing for Kira because our family is larger,” she commented.

Despite the separation, Kira has come up with creative ways to have contact with her grandparents, such as kicking a ball back and forth across the yard or drawing a picture and hanging it in the window for them to see.

On Saturday, the little girl decided to have a dance-off with her grandfather in the street that separates their two homes and footage of the event has since taken the internet by storm.

Sherrie posted the video to her Facebook page with a caption that read: “Kira loves her ‘Papa’ so much and they’ve now started daily ‘dance offs’ since the virus is keeping them separated.”

“My Dad is turning 81 years old next month and I’ve never seen him dance, but he’s really putting forth great effort and has some special moves!!!! I’m sure the workers think we’re crazy!!!” she wrote.

In the video, the song “ABC” by the Jackson Five played in the background as the two danced together.

At one point, Kira stopped and pointed to her grandfather, who then began to jump and spin around while a person nearby watched.

When it was Kira’s turn again, she performed some fancy footwork and even did a handstand as the song kept going.

Moments later, the two started dancing together again and Kira smiled at the camera just before the video ended.

“She was very much up for the challenge and had her game face on and my dad of course immediately embraced it,” Sherrie recalled, adding that her father would do anything for his precious granddaughter.

“Dancing had not been one of those things but I was surprised at how good he was,” she concluded.

