The woman who fed her husband a chemical used for cleaning fish tanks and blamed President Donald Trump for his death has a history of being anti-Trump, donating to Democratic politicians, and of sometimes violent conflict with her husband, from whom she at one point sought a divorce.

President Trump has highlighted medical research from recent weeks that show chloroquine, a drug typically used for anti-malarial purposes, may be an effective treatment for COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus from China.

Shortly after the president began touting the potential of chloroquine, a story emerged of a woman and her husband who had ingested chloroquine — not the medical version, but the version that is used to clean fish tanks — and the husband died. National media pounced on the story, giving the woman a platform to blame the president’s advice for her husband’s death.

“Trump kept saying it was basically pretty much a cure,” the woman told NBC News. “Oh my God. Don’t take anything. Don’t believe anything. Don’t believe anything that the president says and his people. Call your doctor.”

Even beyond the obvious problem with this story — that the woman and her husband were taking fish tank cleaner and not medicine — some details from the woman’s past cast more doubt on her motive and her account of what really happened to her husband.

In 2001, the woman was arrested and accused of domestic abuse against her husband for an altercation during which she allegedly tried to hit him with a bird house while they were arguing about marriage counseling and potential divorce. She was reportedly found not guilty, but both parties admitted to police that the conflict occurred.

Court records from a 2015 court case show that the woman admitted in a deposition that she told her doctor in 2012 that she was “furious” all the time and “probably” wanted a divorce from her husband.

That same court case mentions that in 2004, when the woman was suffering from migraine headaches, stress, and anxiety, she sought out the counsel of at least three doctors before being diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder. This is notable in the context of her chloroquine claim, which is that she and her husband decided to consume fish tank cleaner because she heard the president mention the chemical’s name on television.

The woman has a history of donating to Democratic politicians and causes. In 2016, she donated to the Hillary Clinton campaign.

In 2017 and 2018, she donated $1,450 to the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee and $550 to the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee. Again, this is a woman who claims to have trusted President Trump so deeply that she ingested an unfamiliar chemical because she heard him mention it.

