According to the far left Washington Post Dr. Anthony Fauci this week told a group of experts that, “You can’t really rely upon models.”

The The Washington Post reported this on Friday:

Anthony S. Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, told others there are too many variables at play in the pandemic to make the models reliable: “I’ve looked at all the models. I’ve spent a lot of time on the models. They don’t tell you anything. You can’t really rely upon models.”

And yet Dr. Fauci and Dr. Deborah Birx are using their coronavirus models to urge the Trump administration to shut down the US economy until the end of April.

This is the same guy who revised his latest predictions from 2 million dead to 100,000 to 200,000 dead in the 14 days — based on his models.

This is pure insanity.

Model:

-2.2 million could die in US because of coronavirus

(1 week later)

