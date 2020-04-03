https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/04/wow-watch-dr-fauci-january-not-major-threat-people-united-states-not-something-citizens-worried/

Obviously, Dr. Fauci was not following the correct models.

In January Dr. Anthony Fauci told Newsmax TV that the United States did not have to worry about the coronavirus.

Now, three months later, he wants to shut down every state!



Dr. Fauci: Obviously, you need to take it seriously and do the kind of things that the CDC and the Department of Homeland Security are doing. But this is not a major threat for the people of the United States. And this is not something that the citizens of the United States right now should be worried about.

This is the same guy who revised his latest predictions from 2 million dead to 100,000 to 200,000 dead in the 14 days.

And he won’t lift the social distancing restrictions until there are no more new cases — which could be years!

