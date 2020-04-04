https://www.dailywire.com/news/18-5-of-nypd-out-sick-as-of-saturday-nearly-4-5-tested-positive-for-covid-19

On Friday, the New York Police Department (NYPD) reported that nearly one-fifth of uniformed members were out sick, and that approximately 4.5% had tested positive for COVID-19.

An NYPD press release states in part:

6,695 uniformed members of the NYPD were on sick report which accounts for 18.5% of the Department’s uniformed workforce. Currently, 1,619 uniformed members and 220 civilian members tested positive for the coronavirus.

During a recent virtual question and answer session, Commissioner Dermot Shea stated:

Please do everything that you can to stay inside. Just look what’s happening around us with nurses, doctors, literally working around-the-clock, and men and women of the New York City Police Department are right there with them. Not only are we enforcing social distancing, we’re still making gun arrests, we’re still closing out homicides. In our spare time, we’re delivering babies – and what else are we doing? We’re looking out for each other, and we’re looking out for the community. Think of what we’re doing with elderly people that can’t get out, most at risk during this pandemic. We have cops around the city, detectives, pitching in and bringing them groceries so they don’t have to come out and do things that get themselves in harm’s way. At the worst times, you really see the best in people, and this is no surprise to you, and it’s certainly no surprise to me, that this is when the NYPD really shines.

Shea also spoke about supplies.

”We have a system set in place with our quartermaster,” the commissioner said. “Emails can be sent right to the quartermaster and we’re either delivering supplies to commands or we’re asking the commands to come and pick them up … when you talk about the different types of masks, again, we have those on hand. When you talk about cleaning supplies, we have those on hand, and hopefully it’s being used generously.”

The commissioner noted that Tyvek suits are being requested, and those suits are available to detectives who need them for crime scenes.

As for the mental health of members, the commissioner stated:

It’s a stressful job at the best of times. Right now, I don’t think you could imagine a worse point of time, and we’re carrying on, but you’ve got to take care of yourself … whether that means talking, whether that means making a phone call.

Shea added that there are “counselors,” “medical professionals,” and “clergy” who are ready to engage with members who need help.

When asked if the NYPD will institute “12-hour tours,” the commissioner said that the department isn’t at that point yet, but added that if such measures become necessary, they will be enacted. “We’re not close to 12-hour tours yet, but if we have to, we’ll do it obviously,” Shea stated.

The commissioner went on to say that the department has hired cleaners, and they are adapting to the fluid situation.

“We hired 100 cleaners in the last week, so we’re in a much better position than we would have been if we hadn’t done that. We also have these clean teams going out,” Commissioner Shea said. “Is it perfect? There is no perfection in this world, but we know that when we get a location where a positive test has come back, we’re sending out these clean teams to … do that extra cleaning in that particular area to put people at ease, to do everything humanly possible that we can in a particular area to make sure the working environment … [is] the best it can be.”

According to a Tuesday press release from the NYPD, the department recently bought supplies for police officers “thanks to generous donors.”

“The NYPD and New York City Police Foundation today announced the purchase of 150,000 masks, 150,000 gloves and 150,000 packets of hand sanitizer for police officers on the front lines of protecting the public during the coronavirus pandemic,” the release reads.

Friday’s sick numbers are up by roughly 3.5% from Tuesday, when Police Commissioner Shea said that “over 5,600,” or approximately 15% of the “uniformed force,” was out sick. The previous Friday, March 27, Commissioner Shea said in a video broadcast that “over 4,100” uniformed members, or roughly 11.3%, were out sick.

The NYPD has also lost 11 of its members to COVID-related complications as of Saturday.

