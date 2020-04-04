http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/3dFK3EIDkOU/

A six-year-old boy with cystic fibrosis from Tennessee announced in a viral Facebook video that he beat the coronavirus.

According to the boy’s mother, Sabrina Bostain, Joseph was quarantined at home with a fever and a cough before he was taken to the Monroe Carell Jr. Children’s Hospital at Vanderbilt University Medical Center.

He eventually recovered, and his mother recorded a video of him giving an update on his prognosis.

In the video, Joseph is seen saying, “Thank you for all the cards and the prayers and the gifts, and I’m a cystic fibrosis warrior and I beat COVID-19.”

Sabrina adopted Joseph at 14 months old, and he needs several daily breathing treatments to keep him alive and well, Main Street Clarksville reported.

“He is doing so good,” Sabrina Bostain told the outlet. “He’s perky and happy. He still has a mild cough and some tummy issues going on. But I think we’re about to end everything with no fever for four days.”

Although the virus is most likely to affect the elderly and those with weakened immune systems severely, there are other reports of people in those categories beating the coronavirus.

In one case, an Oregon veteran beat the coronavirus at age 95.

There are 3,631 confirmed cases of the virus in Ohio as of Saturday, with 101 confirmed deaths related to the illness in the state.

