https://www.dailywire.com/news/an-indictment-of-joe-biden-leftwing-think-tank-slams-dems-after-joe-rogans-trump-remarks

The Gravel Institute, a progressive think tank named after former Alaska Senator Mike Gravel (D-AK), slammed the Democratic establishment for coalescing around former Vice President Joe Biden, remarking that podcast host Joe Rogan openly considering voting for President Trump in November was an indictment of Biden himself.

“Bernie didn’t run a bad campaign, he got f***** over by sudden establishment consolidation and concentrated media attacks. The next step is figuring out how to overcome that next time,” tweeted the Gravel Institute.

Bernie didn’t run a bad campaign, he got fucked over by sudden establishment consolidation and concentrated media attacks. The next step is figuring out how to overcome that next time. — The Gravel Institute (@GravelInstitute) April 4, 2020

“The fact that Joe Rogan would rather vote for Donald Trump than Joe Biden is not an indictment of Bernie Sanders. It’s an indictment of Joe Biden,” said the institute in a separate tweet.

The fact that Joe Rogan would rather vote for Donald Trump than Joe Biden is not an indictment of Bernie Sanders. It’s an indictment of Joe Biden. — The Gravel Institute (@GravelInstitute) April 4, 2020

In response to Rogan’s earlier remarks about Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT), left-wing commentators blasted the Sanders campaign for openly touting the comedian’s observation that he would probably vote for the Vermont senator in the Democratic nomination.

“When we told you about Joe Rogan, we were scolded,” remarked former South Carolina lawmaker Bakari Sellers.

“Given Bernie (mistakenly, imho) elevated Joe Rogan’s endorsement of him, and given Rogan is now saying he’d rather vote for Trump than Biden… is it not time for bernie to also now disown/distance himself from Rogan, too?” said Mehdi Hasan, columnist for The Intercept.

As The Daily Wire previously reported, Joe Rogan remarked earlier this year that he would probably vote for Bernie Sanders (I-VT) in the California Democratic primary, a move that resulted in Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) reportedly distancing herself from the Sanders campaign.

Rogan made the remarks about Trump on Friday during a conversation with Eric Weinstein, the managing director of Thiel Capital. However, the comedian also indicated that he would have rather seen Tulsi Gabbard (D-HI) leading the country during the coronavirus pandemic than any other politician who ran in the Democratic primary.

“This is the real issue with the Democratic Party,” Rogan said, as The Daily Wire previously reported. “They’ve essentially made us all morons with this Joe Biden thing. They really have. They’ve made us all morons.”

“I can’t vote for that guy,” said Rogan. “I’d rather vote for Trump than [Biden]. I don’t think he can handle anything. You’re relying entirely on his cabinet. If you want to talk about an individual leader who can communicate, he can’t do that. And we don’t know what the f**k he’ll be like after a year in office. The pressure of being President of the United States is something than no one has ever prepared for.

“The only one who seems to be fine with it is Trump, oddly enough. He doesn’t seem to be aging at all or in any sort of decline. Obama, almost immediately, started looking older. George W. [Bush], almost immediately, started looking older,” said Rogan.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

