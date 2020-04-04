https://thehill.com/homenews/state-watch/491180-az-secures-contract-with-honeywell-for-6-million-n95-masks

Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey (R) announced on Saturday that the state had reached an agreement with Honeywell for the manufacturer to make 6 million N95 mask over the next year.

The deal comes as states try to keep their hospitals and medical centers stocked with personal protective equipment crucial to fighting the coronavirus outbreak.

“I’m grateful to Honeywell for stepping up and partnering with Arizona to help get these masks to our doctors, nurses and EMTs on the frontlines,” Ducey said in a statement. “This is what exemplary corporate citizenship looks like. Honeywell is setting the example for others to follow, and we’ll continue forging additional private-sector partnerships to get our medical professionals the supplies and resources they need.”

ADVERTISEMENT

According to the statement, the production of the masks will create 500 new jobs in Arizona.

Honeywell CEO and President John Waldron described the company’s response to the coronavirus outbreak as “an all-hands-on-deck effort.”

“Honeywell is proud of our role in providing essential equipment to the first responders and medical professionals we are relying on during this crisis,” he added.

Ducey recently reported that Arizona had received 75 percent of its strategic national stockpile allocation, more than 1.2 million medical supplies.

Arizona has more than 2,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19, according to The New York Times, prompting Ducey to issue a stay-at-home order for all residents earlier this week.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

