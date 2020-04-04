https://www.wnd.com/2020/04/biden-flip-flops-now-dupports-trumps-china-travel-ban/

(PJ MEDIA) Joe Biden, in what can only be called a stunning flip-flop, now supports President Trump’s travel ban with China, which was imposed on January 31.

“Joe Biden supports travel bans that are guided by medical experts, advocated by public health officials, and backed by a full strategy,” Kate Bedingfield, Biden’s deputy campaign manager, told CNN. “Science supported this ban, therefore he did too.”

But Joe Biden did not support Trump’s travel ban with China. His record is quite clear on this. In an op-ed in USA Today, Biden decried “reactionary travel bans,” just a few days before the China travel ban was implemented. Biden advisor Ron Klain said the idea of a travel ban was “premature.”

