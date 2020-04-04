https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/04/bill-gates-funded-ihme-coronavirus-model-wrong-12000-icu-beds-projected-new-york-today-4100-used/

Dr. Birx decided to throw away several proposed models for the Coronavirus outbreak and went all-in on a single model funded by Bill Gates.

As TGP reported Thursday, the IHME (Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation) model for the Coronavirus the White House is relying on is complete garbage.

The US economy has been virtually shut down, unemployment spiked and small businesses are on the verge of shuttering based on faulty projections.

Their projections for how many people in New York who would need hospital beds and ICU beds by today (April 4) is way off — not even close!

The IHME model projected for New York State, April 4: 65,400 beds projected, 15,905 actually used (new hospitalizations fell notably day-over-day); 12,000 ICU beds projected, 4,100 used.

The @IHME_UW model vs. reality for New York State, April 4: more of the same, 65,400 beds projected, 15,905 actually used (new hospitalizations fell notably day-over-day); 12,000 ICU beds projected, 4,100 used. Still basically fiction, but at least it’s not getting MORE wrong. pic.twitter.com/vKbFyfEJcK — Alex Berenson (@AlexBerenson) April 4, 2020

It is this garbage model funded by Bill Gates and pushed by Dr. Birx, who also sits on the board of a Bill Gates-funded foundation that is being used to close down schools, crash the stock market and destroy the economy.

A paddleboarder was arrested in Malibu, California, this week all because the state government used this IHME model when it issued an authoritarian social distancing order.

The IHME model also predicted that over 121,000 Americans would be hospitalized Wednesday over the Coronavirus.

The actual number? 31,142.

Dr. Birx is pushing a Bill Gates-funded model to scare the American public.

She also sits on the board of a Gates-funded foundation.

This potential conflict of interest demands answers.

Meanwhile…

The Navy hospital ship USNS “Comfort” docked in in New York City on Monday, March 30, 2020. The ship was expected to bolster a besieged New York City health care system by treating non-coronavirus patients while hospitals treat people with COVID-19.

But after three days in the harbor only three patients have been transferred to the hospital ship.

The ship has 1,000 beds.

Another Navy hospital ship, the U.S. Naval Ship Mercy, docked in Los Angeles, has had a total of 15 patients, officials said.

Americans want answers!

The post Bill Gates-Funded IHME Coronavirus Model Wrong Again – 12,000 ICU Beds Projected For New York Today, Only 4,100 Used appeared first on The Gateway Pundit.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

