Seeking to support first responders and health care staff on the frontlines of the COVID-19 outbreak in America, BP announced it would be giving these groups of workers a fuel discount.

One of the world’s seven oil and gas supermajors, BP, said in a statement it is providing discounts totaling $1 million in the form of 50 cents off a gallon for those battling the pandemic.

“Join us in supporting your local first responder, doctor, nurse or hospital worker to provide them with a 50 cents off per gallon discount to use on their next fill up at BP and Amoco stations,” BP said in the statement.

First responders evacuate sick crew members from two cruise ships at the Port of Miami after the Florida Department of Health reported more than 2,300 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Miami, Florida, on March 26, 2020. (Carlos Barria/Reuters)

The company said eligible participants in the discount program have until April 30 to claim a special discount code, which will remain valid until June 30.

“The world is in a fight against COVID-19 and I want to thank all the people looking after us,” chief executive Bernard Looney said in a separate statement. “Many, many are giving their time and risking their own well-being so that we can stay safe and sound. We rely on them, we are indebted to them, and I want to pay tribute to the sacrifices they are making on our behalf.”

With the move, BP joins other major companies taking extra steps during the outbreak of COVID-19, the disease caused by the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) virus, commonly referred to as the novel coronavirus.

A doctor wears a protective mask as he walks outside Mount Sinai Hospital in Manhattan during the outbreak of the CCP virus in New York City, New York on April 1, 2020. (Brendan Mcdermid/Reuters)

For example, tech giants Alphabet (Google’s parent company), Amazon, and Apple have all announced they would be giving employees who test positive for COVID-19 unlimited paid sick leave.

Mortgage backers Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac announced a range of forbearance measures, including suspending foreclosures and allowing homeowners to put off mortgage payments amid the outbreak.

Goldman Sachs, AMEX, and Capital One said they would be providing interest payment relief for people with credit card debt.

Airbnb said it will provide free housing for 100,000 COVID-19 responders around the world.

A victim of the COVID-19 virus is evacuated from the Mulhouse civil hospital, eastern France on March 23, 2020. (Jean-Francois Badias/AP Photo)

Just Capital, an NGO, publishes a “COVID-19 Corporate Response Tracker,” which seeks to provide “a snapshot of the types of actions the 100 largest companies have taken to date in response to the pandemic.”

“The coronavirus pandemic and impending recession have created an urgent, unprecedented opportunity for CEOs and corporate leaders to put the promise of purpose-driven leadership and stakeholder capitalism into practice,” the NGO said in a statement.

It lists companies and tags them with actions they have taken, such as “Back-Up Dependent Care,” where companies offer contingency care services to employees with dependents struggling with disruptions like school closures.

More than 300,000 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in the United States and over 8,100 have died, according to a Reuters tally.

White House medical experts have forecast that between 100,000 to 240,000 Americans could be killed in the pandemic, depending on how the public follows sweeping orders to stay at home and limit social contacts.

