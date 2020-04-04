https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/04/brazil-left-economy-open-lower-coronavirus-mortality-rate-deaths-per-million-people-united-states/

The Trump administration — under the careful advisement of the the Centers for Disease Control and NIH Director Dr. Anthony Fauci — shut down the booming US economy in March in order to address the threat of the coronavirus pandemic.

There are currently 8,452 Americans who have died from the coronavirus.

And 6.6 million Americans filed unemployment claims last Thursday.

This was a new all-time record besting the previous week’s all-time record of 3.3 million.

The St. Louis Fed estimated that the current coronavirus lockdown could bring 32% unemployment. The Great Depression in the 1930s saw 25% unemployment.

America is killing itself with its current lockdown policies.

Sweden and Brazil are two countries that decided not to kill off their economy in order to battle the coronavirus. Both countries have kept the economies running.

And — in what may be a surprise to many — Brazil has a lower coronavirus death rate (deaths/million) and Sweden has a slightly higher coronavirus death rate than the United States.

From the Worldometer:

** The US has 26 deaths per million people

** Brazil has 2 deaths per million people

** Sweden has 37 deaths per million people – slightly higher than the US

