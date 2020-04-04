https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/04/brennan-lashes-trump-firing-icig-michael-atkinson-encourages-americans-fire-trump-november/

Former CIA Director John Brennan on Saturday lashed out at President Trump for firing Intel Community IG Michael Atkinson.

Brennan has now failed twice to remove President Trump from office.

Brennan was the architect of Spygate and he planted the CIA ‘whistleblower’ inside the White House to try to take down Trump with the Ukraine impeachment hoax.

On Saturday, he called on Americans to “fire” Trump in November.

One more example of Trump removing those who seek to stop his lawlessness. All Americans fed up with Trump’s incompetence, venality, & narcissism have the opportunity to “fire” him in November—the most important election of our lifetime. https://t.co/wvpjWsnCOQ — John O. Brennan (@JohnBrennan) April 4, 2020

President Trump informed Congress by letter Friday he is removing the inspector general for the intelligence community, Michael Atkinson, effective thirty days from today.

Trump said in the letter, “…it is vital that I have the fullest confidence in the appointees serving as Inspectors General. That is no longer the case with regard to this Inspector General.”

CIA snitch and Brennan protégé Eric Ciaramella filed a whistleblower complaint in August over a July 25 phone call President Trump had with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky alleging Trump engaged in quid pro quo when he pressured Zelensky to investigate the Biden crime family.

Changes were made to the whistleblower form to include watercooler talk, gossip and second-hand information and ICIG Michael Atkinson defended the changes.

Atkinson admitted in a statement in October that the agency changed its own whistleblower rules *because of the anti-Trump complaint* from CIA snitch Eric Ciaramella.

To this day Speaker Pelosi and Adam Schiff still won’t release transcripts of Atkinson’s secret basement testimony that exonerated President Trump and indict the whistleblower of perjury!

