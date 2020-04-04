https://thehill.com/homenews/senate/491179-burr-says-intelligence-watchdog-should-be-independent-after-inspector-general

Sen. Richard BurrRichard Mauze Burr2020 on my mind: Democrats have to think like Mitch McConnell Loeffler traded .4M in stocks as Congress responded to coronavirus pandemic Before this pandemic ends, intel agencies should prepare for a world of threats MORE (R-N.C.) said the intelligence community inspector general (ICIG) should be allowed to work free of any “pressure” after President Trump Donald John TrumpTrump fires intelligence community inspector general who flagged Ukraine whistleblower complaint Trump organization has laid off over 1000 employees due to pandemic: report Trump invokes Defense Production Act to prevent export of surgical masks, gloves MORE fired its top watchdog in what critics say was an act of political retaliation.

“Like any political appointee, the Inspector General serves at the behest of the Executive. However, in order to be effective, the IG must be allowed to conduct his or her work independent of internal or external pressure,” said Burr, the chairman of the Senate Intelligence Committee.

“It is my hope the next nominee for the role of ICIG will uphold the same important standards laid out by Congress when we created this role,” he added.

The remarks come the day after Trump informed Congress that he was firing Michael Atkinson, the intelligence community inspector general.

Atkinson, who was tapped by Trump for the role in 2017, was the first to raise the whistleblower complaint over Trump’s dealings with Ukraine that ultimately led to Congress’s impeachment proceedings.

Trump and his Republican allies on Capitol Hill had sought to keep the whistleblower complaint from House impeachment investigators, casting their probe as a “witch hunt” and saying Atkinson was “facing serious questions.”

House Republicans investigating origins of the Ukraine Whistleblower complaint. ICIG Michael Atkinson facing serious questions. “The Democrats know the ICIG is a major problem-didn’t release his testimony. Looks so much like everything else we’ve seen, from the Russia Hoax, to… — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 12, 2020

Democrats in Washington pounced on the firing, claiming it was retaliation for Atkinson’s handling of the complaint, but most Republicans were mum over the appropriateness of his dismissal.

However, some expressed concerns over the firing. Burr touted Atkinson’s “professionalism” in office, while Sen. Chuck Grassley Charles (Chuck) Ernest GrassleyLawmakers press IRS to get coronavirus checks to seniors Pelosi floats undoing SALT deduction cap in next coronavirus bill Democrats eye additional relief checks for coronavirus MORE (R-Iowa), usually a staunch ally of the White House, said an explanation was needed.

“Inspectors general play a critical role in protecting against fraud, waste, abuse and misconduct, and their work helps ensure the government efficiently serves the people. And they often serve as an outlet to whistleblowers who shine a light to problems in government,” said Grassley. “They help drain the swamp, so any removal demands an explanation.”

“Congress has been crystal clear that written reasons must be given when [inspectors general] are removed for a lack of confidence,” he added. More details are needed from the administration.”

Atkinson’s firing will take effect 30 days from Friday, the day Trump sent a notice informing Congress of the dismissal, and the president said he will submit to the Senate his nominee for a replacement “at a later date.”

