https://www.wnd.com/2020/04/california-launches-initiative-place-homeless-hotel-rooms/

(CBS NEWS) California Governor Gavin Newsom announced an initiative Friday to place homeless people in hotel and motel rooms around the state in partnership with the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA). FEMA and California counties have identified 6,867 rooms that are now in state possession, and they’re looking to identify up to 15,000 rooms in total as an initial goal.

The “Project Roomkey” initiative is the first of its kind in the nation, in which the federal agency would reimburse state and local governments up to 75 percent of the costs of the rooms, including services such as meals and security and custodial services, for the next three months, CBS SF Bay Area reports.

Read the full story ›

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

