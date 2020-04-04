https://www.wnd.com/2020/04/california-nonprofit-calls-statewide-rent-strike/

(KTXL) — The start of the month under a statewide stay-at-home order means many tenants and homeowners are scrambling to come up with the money for their rent and mortgage bills.

On Wednesday, the Alliance of Californians for Community Empowerment declared a statewide rent strike, demanding that those payments be forgiven until people can return to work.

With so many workers out of a job right now, a number of families do not know when their next paycheck is coming — but the bills keep piling up.

Read the full story ›

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

