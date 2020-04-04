https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/faith-cardinal-new-york-timothy-dolan/2020/04/04/id/961390

Expecting some long lines for confessionals once the global coronavirus pandemic restrictions are lifted, New York Cardinal Timothy Dolan told Newsmax TV that “the mass will go on; all of the Holy Week’s rituals will go on.”

“We’ll get back to it,” Cardinal Dolan told “Saturday Report” about the closing of churches and prayer gatherings. “This is the darkness, and the light is near.”

With people of all faiths now restricted from attending services in person, Dolan has expressed thanks to a New York TV station for promising to broadcast Palm Sunday and Easter services.

“Both Passover and Easter have kind of the same message: God has got us through,” Cardinal Dolan told host Rob Astorino in an exclusive interview Saturday.

“Our church buildings might be closed, but all what we’re going through now has become a church, a synagogue,” he added.

“What’s going on now with the virus, what’s going on with the sadness, the fear of our people, we’re really experiencing in a dramatic way, Passover and Easter.”

Cardinal Dolan noted even funerals have deprived us of the ability to pray and mourn together, pointing to the loss of a brother priest this week.

Dolan tweeted Wednesday:

“As I attend the burial of one of my brother priests, I am in solidarity with all of you who have lost someone during this difficult time. While we are careful with keeping our distance here, I look forward to a Memorial Mass when it is safe.”

The closing of churches has equally stripped them of income, like so many Americans amid the pandemic, but it has not stopped people from needing prayer and services even more than ever, according to Cardinal Dolan.

“The needs are greater, while the income is less,” he added, noting churches are reaching their believers through distancing, including Internet services unlike ever before.

Important: See Newsmax TV now carried in 70 million cable homes, on DirecTV Ch. 349, Dish Network Ch. 216, Xfinity Ch. 1115, Spectrum, U-verse Ch. 1220, FiOS Ch. 615, Optimum Ch. 102, Cox cable, Suddenlink Ch. 102, or Find More Cable Systems – Click Here.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

