Practicing faith in the time of the coronavirus has been forced to move online, the “way of the future,” according to Pastor David Crank on Newsmax TV.

“That’s a really slippery slope, because I do know a lot of preachers want to meet together,” David Crank told Friday’s “The Chris Salcedo Show,” when asked about the arrests of pastors violating U.S. social distancing recommendations. “We just always thought anytime we can be compliant, keep people’s safety at hand.”

“I hate it some of these preachers have gotten locked up; it’s unfortunate.”

But the online increase of preaching and gathering is a welcome response amid the global pandemic, because “you can’t shut down the church,” according to David Crank, who runs FaithChurch.com with his wife and fellow pastor Nicole Crank.

“I don’t think any of us have been here before,” David Crank told host Chris Salcedo. “What do you do?”

Nicole Crank added the evolving world and practicing of faith will ultimately serve the people where they are, including Facebook and other popular social media locales – in addition to web-based services.

“The world has changed, so we have to be where the people are,” Nicole Crank said.

“We have seen the online presence grow tremendously.”

