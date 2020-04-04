https://www.theblaze.com/news/house-democrats-take-action-to-give-illegal-immigrants-money-from-coronavirus-relief-bill

House Democrats have introduced legislation that would allow illegal immigrants to receive funds from the coronavirus relief package.

Rep. Lou Correa (D-Calif.), alongside Reps. Judy Chu (D-Calif.) and Raúl Grijalva (D-Ariz.), introduced the Leave No Taxpayer Behind Act on Friday that would allow immigrants living in the U.S. illegally to apply for funds from COVID-19 economic stimulus package.

Correa’s bill would amend the stimulus package allowing all taxpayers to receive economic relief, including illegal immigrants, many of whom do pay taxes.

“I was appalled to learn hardworking, taxpaying immigrants were left out of the $2 trillion CARES Act,” Correa said.

“The coronavirus doesn’t care about a person’s wealth, job, or immigration status,” he added. “By casting out immigrants, we are placing some of our most vulnerable residents in grave danger. Every individual taxpayer, irrespective of citizenship status, needs government assistance now.”

The bill has 50 Democratic co-sponsors.

Some Democrats, like Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.), were vocal about the relief bill not including funds for illegal immigrant taxpayers. Ocasio-Cortez, of course, blamed Republicans.

“To clarify, $1200 checks are ONLY going to some w/social sec numbers, NOT immigrants w/ tax IDs (ITINs),” she said last month. “Thanks to GOP, these checks will be cut off the backs of *taxpaying immigrants,* who get nothing. Many are essential workers who pay more taxes than Amazon.”

The coronavirus relief bill provides $1,200 to every American taxpayer who makes under $75,000 annually, $2,400 to every couple who make less than $150,000 annually, and $500 for each child.

The first payments are expected in the coming weeks despite mounting unemployment and continued economic fallout.

