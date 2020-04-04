https://www.wnd.com/2020/04/democrats-take-action-give-illegals-money-coronavirus-relief-bill/

(THE BLAZE) House Democrats have introduced legislation that would allow illegal immigrants to receive funds from the coronavirus relief package.

Rep. Lou Correa (D-Calif.), alongside Reps. Judy Chu (D-Calif.) and Raúl Grijalva (D-Ariz.), introduced the Leave No Taxpayer Behind Act on Friday that would allow immigrants living in the U.S. illegally to apply for funds from COVID-19 economic stimulus package.

Correa’s bill would amend the stimulus package allowing all taxpayers to receive economic relief, including illegal immigrants, many of whom do pay taxes.

“I was appalled to learn hardworking, taxpaying immigrants were left out of the $2 trillion CARES Act” Correa said.

