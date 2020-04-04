http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/BlZw0BXArWU/

President Donald Trump said Saturday he appreciated that former Vice President Joe Biden had decided to agree with him on travel bans on places like China, where the coronavirus originated.

“He agreed that I was correct when I stopped people from China very early from coming into our country,” Trump said.

Biden’s campaign told CNN on Friday that the former Vice President “supports travel bans that are guided by medical experts, advocated by public health officials, and backed by a full strategy.”

The president reminded reporters that his China travel ban was supported by Dr. Anthony Fauci.

Trump spoke about Biden’s sudden pivot on the travel ban after describing it over a month earlier as “hysterical xenophobia.”

“I appreciate the fact that he did, because I was called xenophobic, racist, I was called many things when I did that very early,” Trump said.

Trump also challenged Biden after a reporter commented on a tweet from the vice president’s account.

“He didn’t write anything. Look, he has people, he has professionals from the Democrats writing,” Trump replied, adding, “He doesn’t write … he’s probably not even watching right now, and if he is, he doesn’t understand what he’s watching.”

