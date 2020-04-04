https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/04/flashback-dr-fauci-downplayed-hydroxychloroquine-2-weeks-ago-now-considered-effective-therapy-covid-9-global-survey-doctors/

NIAID Director Dr. Anthony Fauci is amassing quite a record these past three months.

** In January Dr. Anthony Fauci told Newsmax TV that the United States did not have to worry about the coronavirus.

Now, three months later, he wants to shut down every state!

** Dr. Fauci warned of an apocalyptic pandemic and later compared the coronavirus to a bad flu.

** Dr. Fauci based all of his predictions on models and then told reporters this past week, “You can’t really rely on models.”

And on March 20th Dr. Fauci “corrected” the president during a press briefing on hydroxychloroquine saying, “You got to be careful when you say ‘fairly effective.’ It was never done in a clinical trial… It was given to individuals and felt that maybe it worked.”

** Exactly two weeks later hydroxychloroquine has been deemed the most highly rated treatment for the novel coronavirus in an international poll of more than 6,000 doctors.

Will the liberal media report any of this?

Or will we continue to allow this “expert” to destroy our economy, freedoms and way of life?

And he won’t lift the social distancing restrictions until there are no more new cases — which could be years!

