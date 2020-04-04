https://www.wnd.com/2020/04/florida-county-maintain-distance-least-1-alligator/

(CNN) Officials all over the country can’t stop emphasizing the importance of practicing social distancing to slow down the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.

Now leaders in Leon County, Florida, are giving people an interesting visual to help them maintain the proper distance from others.

“This is a reminder that during COVID 19, please remember to keep at least 1 large alligator between you and everyone else at all times,” Leon County said on Facebook.

