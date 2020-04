https://www.wnd.com/2020/04/1st-time-since-outbreak-began-use-icu-beds-italy-dropped/

(TALKING POINTS MEMO) Even while the coronavirus-related death toll in Italy rose overnight to 15,362, Italian authorities are reporting the first drop in ICU bed use since the outbreak began.

Per the Associated Press, civil protection chief Angelo Borrelli said the dip in ICU saturation was “important news because it allows our hospitals to breathe.”

Italy has been particularly hard-hit by the outbreak.

