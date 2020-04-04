http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/4FHvYbNmQ4I/

BUDAPEST, Hungary (AP) — The Hungarian government says it will impose new taxes on multinational retail chains and banks to boost state budget revenues needed to fight the coronavirus pandemic.

Retailers will pay about $106 million and banks about $162 million, while a vehicle tax totalling $100 million normally paid by car owners to municipalities will be transferred to the central budget.

Gergely Gulyas, Prime Minister Viktor Orban´s chief of staff, also said Saturday that political parties will lose 50 per cent of their state funding, saving the budget about $3.5 million.

Gulyas said health sector employees will get a bonus of about $1,500 at the start of summer.

Business secretary says banks turning down good businesses for loans ‘unacceptable’ https://t.co/TpjeG3Qo8e — Liverpool Echo (@LivEchonews) April 1, 2020

Measures totaling 18-20 per cent of GDP to counter the economic effects of the pandemic will be announced early next week.

Hungary has reported a total of 678 confirmed virus cases and 32 deaths.

Banks under fire for coronavirus loan tactics https://t.co/yQw4O2NZRa — BBC News (UK) (@BBCNews) March 26, 2020

Follow Breitbart London on Facebook: Breitbart London

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

