Illegal aliens trying to cross the US-Mexican border are down to “next to nothing” amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Apprehensions have been below 150 a day for almost a week, according to an unnamed high-ranking border official who spoke to the Washington Examiner.

“Only 79 people were encountered Sunday by Border Patrol agents nationwide after they had attempted to enter the country between ports of entry. If that rate continued over the course of a month, it would make for fewer than 2,500 apprehensions, a drop in the bucket compared to the 30,000 arrests that agents made just on the southern border in February and 132,000 at the peak of the border crisis last May,” the Examiner reports.

The low amount of apprehensions reflects the number of people who are attempting to cross.

“It’s like next to nothing. For almost a week, their apprehensions have been under 150,” said their source. “This is what happened on 9/11 — on steroids. Mexico has locked down a lot of their country … and then they [migrants] think if they come to the U.S., they’re going to catch the virus.”

Additionally, a border patrol agent from Texas told them that apprehensions have dropped “tremendously” to “single-digit [apprehensions] per shift” from hundreds per day earlier this year.

Earlier this week, the Trump administration announced that they plan to send an additional 540 troops to the U.S.-Mexico border.

