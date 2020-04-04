https://www.dailywire.com/news/joe-rogan-on-2020-election-i-would-rather-vote-for-trump-over-biden-biden-cant-handle-anything

Joe Rogan, host of the podcast “The Joe Rogan Experience,” said on Friday that he would vote for President Donald Trump over Joe Biden if Biden becomes the Democratic presidential nominee.

Rogan made the remarks while talking with guest Eric Weinstein, a left-wing political commentator who is also the managing director of Thiel Capital.

“This is the real issue with the Democratic Party,” Rogan said. “They’ve essentially made us all morons with this Joe Biden thing. They really have. They’ve made us all morons.”

“I can’t vote for that guy,” Rogan continued. “I’d rather vote for Trump than [Biden]. I don’t think he can handle anything. You’re relying entirely on his cabinet. If you want to talk about an individual leader who can communicate, he can’t do that. And we don’t know what the f**k he’ll be like after a year in office. The pressure of being President of the United States is something than no one has ever prepared for. The only one who seems to be fine with it is Trump, oddly enough. He doesn’t seem to be aging at all or in any sort of decline. Obama, almost immediately, started looking older. George W. [Bush], almost immediately, started looking older.”

WATCH:

Joe Rogan–who supported Bernie–on his podcast yesterday w/ managing director of Thiel Capital Eric Weinstein.

“I’d rather vote for Trump than [Biden]. I don’t think he can handle anything. You’re relying entirely on his cabinet.”

1.3 million views on YouTube since yesterday pic.twitter.com/Sxor0RvVZ0 — Alex Thompson (@AlxThomp) April 4, 2020

TRANSCRIPT:

ERIC WEINSTEIN: I think that in general people, when they are given no choice at all, express themselves moronically. JOE ROGAN: When they are given no choice at all — How so? WEINSTEIN: I want a choice of an actual president that’s viable. I don’t have one. Now you’re going to ask me which of the none-viable people do you like best? ROGAN: This is the real issue with the Democratic Party. They’ve essentially made us all morons with this Joe Biden thing. They really have. They’ve made us all morons. WEINSTEIN: Can you imagine? ROGAN: I can’t vote for that guy. WEINSTEIN: I can’t vote for him, I can’t vote for Trump. ROGAN: I’d rather vote for Trump than [Biden]. I don’t think he can handle anything. You’re relying entirely on his cabinet. If you want to talk about an individual leader who can communicate, he can’t do that. And we don’t know what the f**k he’ll be like after a year in office. The pressure of being President of the United States is something than no one has ever prepared for. The only one who seems to be fine with it is Trump, oddly enough. He doesn’t seem to be aging at all or in any sort of decline. Obama, almost immediately, started looking older. George W. [Bush], almost immediately, started looking older.

Rogan, who is a supporter of socialist Bernie Sanders, has repeatedly hammered Biden in recent months over Biden’s struggles on the campaign trail.

“You have to be able call out s**t that’s wrong on your side,” Rogan said in March. “And this is one of the problems that the Democratic Party is having right now with this Joe Biden guy. You guys gotta be able to call it out, you can’t let this slide, because everybody else see’s it and Trump is going to eat him alive. He’s going to eat that guy alive.”

“The guy can barely remember what he’s talking about while he’s talking,” Rogan continued.

“Stop. Pause. He can’t be president,” Rogan said earlier in March. “Stop. Pause. Pause. Listen, we can’t play any games here, folks. This is a really old man who can’t talk. This is not a joke. Like that right now, ‘you know the thing,’ play that again. This should get you into a mental hospital. They should be like, ‘Hey, um, Joe are you alright?’”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

