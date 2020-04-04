https://www.theblaze.com/news/joe-rogan-who-supports-sanders-slams-biden-as-dem-nominee-and-reveals-he-would-vote-for-trump

Joe Rogan supports Sen. Bernie Sanders for president. But the prospect of Joe Biden winning the Democratic nomination has the famed podcast host re-thinking which party he will vote for in November.

Speaking on his podcast on Friday, Rogan told Eric Weinstein that he would vote for President Donald Trump if Biden becomes the Democratic nominee.

“This is the real issue with the Democratic Party. They’ve essentially made us all morons with this Joe Biden thing. They really have. They’ve made us all morons,” Rogan said. “I can’t vote for him.”

Rogan went on to say:

I’d rather vote for Trump than [Biden]. I don’t think he can handle anything. You’re relying entirely on his cabinet. If you want to talk about an individual leader that can communicate, he can’t do that. And we don’t know what the f**k he’ll be like after a year in office. The pressure of being president of the United States is something than no one has ever prepared for. The only one who seems to be fine with it is Trump, oddly enough. He doesn’t seem to be aging at all or in any sort of decline. Obama, almost immediately, started looking older. George W. [Bush], almost immediately, started looking older.

Last month, Rogan predicted that Trump would crush Biden in a general election.

“Trump is going to eat him alive. He’s going to eat that guy alive,” Rogan said.

“The guy can barely remember what he’s talking about while he’s talking,” he explained. “Every video of him recently talking … he’s stumbling through s**t. He forgets what he’s talking about.”

