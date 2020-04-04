http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/68bVDA5gRkg/

Actor, comedian, and producer Larry David believes it is time for Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) to drop out of the race, conceding that the presidential hopeful “can’t get the nomination” and stating that it is time for everyone to rally around Joe Biden (D).

David, who spoofs Sanders with his rendition of the Vermont senator on Saturday Night Live, told the New York Times in an interview published Saturday that Sanders is “too far behind” at this point.

“I feel he should drop out,” the Curb Your Enthusiasm star said. “Because he’s too far behind. He can’t get the nomination. And I think, you know, it’s no time to fool around here. Everybody’s got to support Biden.”

“Imagine if he had become president, what would have happened to my life?” Larry David said, referencing what would surely be a steady stream of SNL sketches.

He made a similar remark during a January appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.

“If he wins, do you know what that will do to my life?” he asked.

“It will be great for the country, great for the country. Terrible for me,” David added.

While Sanders has said that he is reassessing his campaign and admitted that it is a “very steep road” to the nomination, he has not yet committed to dropping out of the race prior to the Democratic National Convention, which has been moved from July to August. However, the presidential hopeful told Late Night host Seth Meyers last week that “if I am not the nominee, I will do everything I can to see that Joe Biden is elected president.”

