Demand Justice, a liberal activist group that has opposed most of President Donald Trump’s judicial nominees, released an ad Saturday slamming Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., for discussing the nomination of Justin Walker, 37, to a vacancy on the influential United States Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit, reports The Hill.

“The country needs emergency relief now, not more extremist judges who will vote to overturn the Affordable Care Act and take away healthcare from millions when they need it most,” said Brian Fallon, the executive director of Demand Justice. “American lives are at stake. McConnell needs to get back to work.

“He would know, at the height of the crisis, McConnell took a three-day weekend to celebrate with Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh, and now McConnell is slowing down new relief for out of work Americans,” the ad’s narrator says in an ad published Saturday morning.

Walker has been on the federal bench for less than six months and is one of the youngest federal judges in the country. He has deep ties to McConnell, who hailed Trump’s nomination of a “rising Kentucky star, born and raised in Louisville, to refresh the second-most important federal court in the country.”

Walker drew a “Not Qualified” rating from the American Bar Association last year when Trump nominated him to be a federal judge in Kentucky.

Demand Justice says the focus now needs to be on coronavirus relief.

