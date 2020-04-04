https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/04/milan-university-study-estimates-20-million-italians-coronavirus-case-mortality-rate-may-0-25-0-30-much-lower-predictions/

Via Dr. Andrew Bostom.

A Milan University study estimates up to 20 million Italians are covid-19 “cases” including mildly/asymptomatic persons. So case-fatality ratio may eventually be a maximum of 50,000-60,000 deaths/20 million, or 0.25% to 0.30% mortality rate.

Milan U study estimates up to 20 million (m) Italians are covid19 “cases” incl. mildly/asymptomatic persons, so case-fatality ratio may eventually (i.e., now 15.4K “official” deaths) be a max of 50-60K deaths/20m, or 0.25% to 0.30% https://t.co/uAv6ltu5dF — Andrew Bostom (@andrewbostom) April 4, 2020

It also looks like the coronavirus pandemic in Italy has peaked.

Via Alex Berenson.

2/ Here’s a peer-reviewed paper in Italian flu mortality from 2014-2017 – the numbers are pretty brutal. https://t.co/4KJkekW4zc pic.twitter.com/cQSDVwKzlS — Alex Berenson (@AlexBerenson) April 4, 2020

As we reported earlier — Italy peaked in cases earlier this week.

