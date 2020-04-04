https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/04/milan-university-study-estimates-20-million-italians-coronavirus-case-mortality-rate-may-0-25-0-30-much-lower-predictions/

Via Dr. Andrew Bostom.

A Milan University study estimates up to 20 million Italians are covid-19 “cases” including mildly/asymptomatic persons. So case-fatality ratio may eventually be a maximum of 50,000-60,000 deaths/20 million, or 0.25% to 0.30% mortality rate.

It also looks like the coronavirus pandemic in Italy has peaked.
Via Alex Berenson.

As we reported earlier — Italy peaked in cases earlier this week.

The post Milan University Study Estimates 20 Million Italians with Coronavirus – Case Mortality Rate May be in 0.25% to 0.30%, Much Lower than Predictions appeared first on The Gateway Pundit.

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...