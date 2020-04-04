https://www.wnd.com/2020/04/mobile-phone-mast-fires-probed-amid-5g-coronavirus-claims/

(BBC NEWS) Mobile phone mast fires are being investigated amid conspiracy theories claiming a link between 5G and coronavirus.

There have been fires at masts in Birmingham, Liverpool and Melling in Merseyside.

A video, allegedly of the blaze in Aigburth, was shared on YouTube and Facebook, claiming a link between the mobile technology and Covid-19.

Cabinet Office minister Michael Gove said it was “dangerous nonsense”.

Read the full story ›

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

