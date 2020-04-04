https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/04/muslims-defy-berlin-lockdown-order-hundreds-gather-front-city-mosque-chant-takbir-allahu-akbar-video/

Some 300 Muslims gathered in front of a Berlin mosque on Friday despite the city’s lockdown orders.

The Muslims were chanting “Allahu Akbar!” (god is great) and “Takbir.”

How will police enforce their lockdown orders during Ramadan?

Police were forced to intervene.

