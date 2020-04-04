https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/04/muslims-defy-berlin-lockdown-order-hundreds-gather-front-city-mosque-chant-takbir-allahu-akbar-video/

Some 300 Muslims gathered in front of a Berlin mosque on Friday despite the city’s lockdown orders.

The Muslims were chanting “Allahu Akbar!” (god is great) and “Takbir.”

How will police enforce their lockdown orders during Ramadan?

This video recorded yesterday in #Berlin is going viral in #Germany. The city is under a lockdown and no more than 2 people can gather in public. The mosque was closed so 300 muslims gathered in front of it to yell “takbir” & “Allahu Ahkbar” #TheNewEurope pic.twitter.com/PeGi5bU50Q — BasedPoland (@BasedPoland) April 4, 2020

Police were forced to intervene.

URGENT – Muslims in #Berlin did not want to stick to the #lockdown measures, despite the Senate’s ban, gathered in a mosque due to the #coronavirus outbreak. The police had to intervene (probably without success).#Germany #COVID2019#Corona #Merkel pic.twitter.com/KOUXD0Hazc — ISCResearch (@ISCResearch) April 4, 2020

Video: The first public loudspeaker allowed in #Germany for Adhan. Many people gathered in front of a Mosque in #Berlin yesterday to witness this historic moment. #AllahuAkbar. pic.twitter.com/9bXQSlXA2n — Abdihalim Bashir (@HornExpert) April 4, 2020

