The Mainstream Media (MSM) and the Democrats are terrified after President Trump fired the Intelligence Community Inspector General (ICIG) Michael Atkinson. This is evident from their responses. It will be really fun to see their responses when the now fired ICIG’s testimony is released showing the crimes committed and covered up by these same players.

On Friday President Trump announced that he was firing ICIG Atkinson because he could no longer be trusted. The President had lost all confidence in Atkinson.

Here is the President’s letter to the US Senate announcing the move:

The Conservative Treehouse notes that Atkinson was identified in the most recent FISA abuse report by the DOJ IG Horowitz as one of the individuals who was involved in FISA abuse and this provides President Trump cover for firing Atkinson:

…The recent IG report that outlines Atkinson’s gross incompetence in the FISA scandal, vis-a-vis the 42 DOJ-NSD Accuracy Reviews, is the atomic shield against the political narrative….

But corrupt politicians like lying Adam Schiff, who pushed forward the unconstitutional and criminal impeachment of President Trump are up in arms about the President’s action:

Trump’s dead of night decision to fire ICIG Michael Atkinson is another blatant attempt to gut the independence of the Intelligence Community and retaliate against those who dare to expose presidential wrongdoing. It puts our country and national security at even greater risk. pic.twitter.com/Pnm7chdIkl — Adam Schiff (@RepAdamSchiff) April 4, 2020

Schiff has to be scared. His actions related to the impeachment were perhaps the most horrendous and criminal actions in US history ever taken by a Congressman. Schiff ran with a story pushed by a whistleblower that was likely put together by Deep State attorney Mary McCord (also from the Conservative Treehouse):

Prior to becoming IC Inspector General, Michael Atkinson was the Acting Deputy Assistant Attorney General and Senior Counsel to the Assistant Attorney General of the National Security Division, Mary McCord. It is very safe to say Mary McCord and Michael Atkinson have a working relationship from their time together in 2016 and 2017 at the DOJ-NSD. Atkinson was Mary McCord’s senior legal counsel; essentially her lawyer. McCord was the senior intelligence officer who accompanied Sally Yates to the White House in 2017 to confront then White House Counsel Don McGahn about the issues with National Security Advisor Michael Flynn and the drummed up controversy over the Russian Ambassador Sergey Kislyak phone call. Additionally, Mary McCord, Sally Yates and Michael Atkinson worked together to promote the narrative around the incoming Trump administration “Logan Act” violations. This silly claim (undermining Obama policy during the transition) was the heavily promoted, albeit manufactured, reason why Yates and McCord were presumably concerned about Flynn’s contact with Russian Ambassador Sergey Kislyak. It was nonsense.

McCord and Atkinson were involved also in the bogus FISA warrants recently investigated by the DOJ IG. We also know that two lovebirds who worked for Atkinson during his time with McCord were involved in doctoring DOJ a FISA warrant obtained to spy on candidate and President Trump.

The individual (or individuals) were soon identified as Kevin Clinesmith who worked with his reported lover Sally Moyer.

We reported previously that Atkinson took the ICIG position after working for McCord at the DOJ. McCord on the other hand found a position working for lying Adam Schiff.

We then reported that Atkinson changed the IC whistleblower form in September of 2019 shortly after a CIA Agent, who was spying in the Trump White House, drafted a complaint on President Trump.

Atkinson saw to it that the whistleblower form was updated to allow for second hand information, which the ‘whistleblower’ (believed to be Eric Ciaramella) provided in his complaint. Although, the form should not have been accepted based on second-hand information and because it was about the President of the United States (who is not a member of the IC), Atkinson accepted the complaint.

The whistleblower later attempted to edit the form he originally provided. The original form stated that the whistleblower did not talk to Congress before filing the form but after it was discovered that he had met with Adam Schiff’s team in Congress, the whistleblower attempted to edit his form.

Representative John Ratcliffe discussed this in the House impeachment sham but the Democrats ran ahead with their unconstitutional act anyways:

The most repulsive action by the Democrats and the Deep State is withholding ICIG Atkinson’s testimony in the House basement during the Schiff impeachment sham. This testimony is reportedly damning and will exonerate President Trump while highlighting the criminal activities of Schiff, Ciaramella, Atkinson, McCord and other crooks in the Deep State.

The Conservative Treehouse notes that the President has recommended Ratcliffe for the ODNI role but corrupt Republican Senator Burr won’t take this up in the Senate:

Intelligence Committee member John Ratcliffe has been nominated for the permanent ODNI role, but his nomination has not been taken up by corrupt Senate Select Committee on Intelligence (SSCI) Chairman Richard Burr. Ironically, Senator Burr is now under investigation for insider trading related to his divestiture of Wall Street investments prior to the financial collapse due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Let the Mainstream Media and Democrats complain all they want. All President Trump has to say is release Atkinson’s testimony from the Schiff Sham. Once this is released, the unconstitutional and criminal impeachment sham will be exposed.

(I expect the above mentioned testimony will remain classified until the Republicans win back the House – making this next election very important for justice, the truth and the US Constitution.)

