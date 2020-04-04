https://thehill.com/homenews/state-watch/491174-new-jersey-reports-34124-coronavirus-cases-846-deaths

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy (D) announced Saturday that 200 people had died from the coronavirus in his state overnight and that 4,331 more people have tested positive.

The state now has 34,124 cases and 846 deaths. New Jersey has the second-highest number of cases in the country, behind neighboring New York, which Gov. Andrew CuomoAndrew CuomoOvernight Health Care: CDC recommends face coverings in public | Resistance to social distancing sparks new worries | Controversy over change of national stockpile definition | McConnell signals fourth coronavirus bill 13 things to know for today about coronavirus Poll: Majority disapprove of Trump on coronavirus MORE announced Saturday now has 113,704 confirmed cases and more than 3,500 deaths.

“We have now lost nearly 100 more of our fellow New Jerseyans to COVID-19 than we did in the Sept. 11 attacks,” Murphy said at a press conference. “Let that sink in for just a moment. This pandemic is writing one of the greatest tragedies in our state’s history.”

Murphy called for a moment of silence during his press conference Saturday. He previously announced on Friday that all flags in the state must be lowered to half-staff “indefinitely” in honor of the lives lost during the pandemic.

The governor also directed state police to allow municipalities to prohibit all rentals to transient guests or seasonal tenants for the duration of the crisis.

Murphy announced that Uber Eats, a meal delivery service from tech giant Uber, is donating 14,000 meals to front-line workers at four hospital systems across the state.

The state’s hospitals will also be receiving more than 70,000 N95 masks and 5,000 gloves from a personal protective equipment hoarding operation broken up by the FBI on Friday, he said.

