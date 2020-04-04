https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/04/obama-white-house-photographer-pete-souza-president-trump-f-potus/

Pete Souza, official White House photographer for President Barack Obama, swore at President Donald Trump on Twitter Saturday, dropping the F-bomb on Trump and calling him a “pathetic human being”.

The episode is another example of the potentially violence inducing hatred expressed by senior Obama officials against President Trump in the COVID-19 Chinese coronavirus crisis.

Pete Souza and Barack Obama, image via Twitter avatar.

“Am I allowed to say “fuck” on Twitter? Fuck you potus. You’re a pathetic human being.”

Screen image.

Tweet:

Souza’s swearing at President Trump was an instant hit with the Resistance crowd, garnering over 76,000 likes and almost 9,000 retweets in about five hours after posting at 4:21 p.m. EDT. Souza’s tweet has the apparent approval of journalist Soledad O’Brien.

