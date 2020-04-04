https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/04/obama-white-house-photographer-pete-souza-president-trump-f-potus/

Pete Souza, official White House photographer for President Barack Obama, swore at President Donald Trump on Twitter Saturday, dropping the F-bomb on Trump and calling him a “pathetic human being”.

The episode is another example of the potentially violence inducing hatred expressed by senior Obama officials against President Trump in the COVID-19 Chinese coronavirus crisis.

Pete Souza and Barack Obama, image via Twitter avatar.

“Am I allowed to say “fuck” on Twitter? Fuck you potus. You’re a pathetic human being.”

Screen image.

Tweet:

Am I allowed to say “fuck” on Twitter? Fuck you potus. You’re a pathetic human being. — Pete Souza (@PeteSouza) April 4, 2020

Souza’s swearing at President Trump was an instant hit with the Resistance crowd, garnering over 76,000 likes and almost 9,000 retweets in about five hours after posting at 4:21 p.m. EDT. Souza’s tweet has the apparent approval of journalist Soledad O’Brien.

Yes, you are. — Soledad O’Brien (@soledadobrien) April 4, 2020

