The Navy hospital ship USNS Comfort docked in in New York City on Monday, March 30, 2020. The ship was expected to bolster a besieged New York City health care system by treating non-coronavirus patients while hospitals treat people with COVID-19.

But after three days in the harbor only three patients were transferred to the hospital ship.

The ship has 1,000 beds.

And on Friday city officials accidentally transferred five coronavirus patients to the ship by mistake.

