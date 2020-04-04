http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/qDOq5MR9kRA/

Pop superstar Pink says she’s fully recovered two weeks after testing positive for coronavirus. The Grammy-winning singer also pledged to donate $1 million to various recovery efforts.

“Two weeks ago my three-year old son, Jameson, and I are were showing symptoms of COVID-19. Fortunately, our primary care physician had access to tests and I tested positive,” the California crooner said in a lengthy social media message to her 7 million followers. “My family was already sheltering at home and we continued to do so for the last two weeks following the instruction of our doctor. Just a few days ago we were re-tested and are now thankfully negative.”

The “What About Us” singer called for a wider availability of testing for the virus that has claimed the lives of more than 7,100 Americans and has infected more than 278,000.

“In an effort to support the healthcare professionals who are battling on the frontlines every day, I am donating $500,000 to the Temple University Hospital Emergency Fund in Philadelphia in honor of my mother, Judy Moore, who worked there for 18 years in the Cardiomyopathy and Heart Transplant Center,” Pink said. “Additionally, I am donating $500,000 to the City of Los Angeles Mayor’s Emergency COVID-19 Crisis Fund.”

“THANK YOU to all of our healthcare professionals and everyone in the world who are working so hard to protect our loved ones. You are our heroes! These next two weeks are crucial: please stay home,” she concluded.

Pink is just the latest celebrity to reveal that they’d recovered from the deadly disease. On Friday singer-songwriter and actress Sara Bareilles told her fans that she had the coronavirus but has since “fully recovered.” Actor Tom Hanks and his wife, actress Rita Wilson, announced similar news last week. “I am celebrating the beauty of this life, the blessings God has given, and my continued good health, even now as a COVID 19 survivor,” Wilson said.

