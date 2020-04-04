https://thehill.com/blogs/in-the-know/in-the-know/491143-pink-says-she-recovered-from-coronavirus-pledges-1-million-for

Pink revealed Friday that she has made a full recovery from COVID-19 after testing positive for the virus two weeks ago, and the 40-year-old singer vowed to donate $1 million to relief efforts.

“Two weeks ago my three-year old son, Jameson, and I are were showing symptoms of COVID-19,” she wrote on Instagram. “Fortunately, our primary care physician had access to tests and I tested positive. My family was already sheltering at home and we continued to do so for the last two weeks following the instruction of our doctor. Just a few days ago we were re-tested and are now thankfully negative.”

The “What About Us” singer criticized the lack of widely accessible testing, calling it an “absolute travesty and failure of our government.”

“People need to know that the illness affects the young and old, healthy and unhealthy, rich and poor, and we must make testing free and more widely accessible to protect our children, our families, our friends and our communities,” Pink wrote.

She said half of her $1 million donation will go to the Temple University Hospital Emergency Fund in Philadelphia, where her mother, Judy Moore, worked for 18 years.

The additional $500,000 will be donated to the Los Angeles Emergency COVID-19 Crisis Fund.

ADVERTISEMENT

“THANK YOU to all of our healthcare professionals and everyone in the world who are working so hard to protect our loved ones. You are our heroes! These next two weeks are crucial: please stay home. Please. Stay. Home,” Pink wrote.

Dozens of actors, musicians, athletes and politicians have tested positive for the coronavirus.

Pink is the latest celebrity to contribute to coronavirus relief efforts as the disease spreads across the United States, the new epicenter of the illness.

As of Saturday morning, there have been 278,458 confirmed cases and 7,158 deaths in the U.S., according to a database from Johns Hopkins University.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

