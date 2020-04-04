https://www.wnd.com/2020/04/quarantine-foreigners-desert-says-kuwait-actress-amid-coronavirus-outbreak/

(AL ARABY) A famous Kuwaiti actress has sparked a furore by calling for expatriates to be expelled from the oil-rich nation so that locals can be sure of having a hospital bed if they fall ill with coronavirus.

Hayat al-Fahad, 71, who is known for playing a range of roles in Arabic dramas, told a local television station that foreigners in the country should be kicked out during the health crisis.

“We are fed up. If we get sick, there are no hospitals (for us),” she said during a telephone interview on Tuesday.

“Why, if their countries do not want them, should we deal with them? Aren’t people supposed to leave during crises?

“We should send them out… put them in the desert. I am not against humanity, but we have reached a stage where we’re fed up.”

TRENDING: Collins: Schiff missed coronavirus signs because he was distracted by impeachment

Read the full story ›

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

